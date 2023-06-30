Vontobel Holding Ltd. Acquires 10,993 Shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Free Report) by 80.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,632 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,993 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $852,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 31.1% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 20,791 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $931,000 after purchasing an additional 4,931 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 27.9% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,569 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 1,651 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 63,483 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $2,842,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 467,533 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $20,932,000 after acquiring an additional 58,184 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 27.1% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 41,292 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,848,000 after acquiring an additional 8,793 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.89% of the company’s stock.

WBA opened at $28.37 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market cap of $24.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.39, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.72. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 52 week low of $28.14 and a 52 week high of $42.29. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.63.

Walgreens Boots Alliance ( NASDAQ:WBA Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 27th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $35.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.32 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a positive return on equity of 12.42% and a negative net margin of 2.36%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.96 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 4.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 12th. Investors of record on Friday, May 19th were issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.77%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s payout ratio is currently -50.00%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on WBA. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $41.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $35.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays lowered their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $38.00 to $32.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $37.00 to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.00.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and beauty retail company. It operates through two segments, the United States and International. The United States segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

