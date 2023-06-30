Vontobel Holding Ltd. Decreases Stock Holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. reduced its holdings in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP – Free Report) by 12.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,651 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,681 shares during the quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics were worth $844,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital International Investors grew its stake in CRISPR Therapeutics by 0.3% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,602,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,107,000 after buying an additional 10,992 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in CRISPR Therapeutics by 158.5% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,014,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,194,000 after buying an additional 1,848,437 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in CRISPR Therapeutics by 33.6% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,993,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,689,000 after buying an additional 752,132 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in CRISPR Therapeutics by 9.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,346,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,350,000 after buying an additional 194,458 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 228.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,569,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,400,000 after purchasing an additional 1,092,384 shares in the last quarter. 70.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently commented on CRSP. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 target price on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reissued a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, March 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $46.00 target price on the stock. VNET Group reissued a “reiterates” rating on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $70.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Friday, June 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.24.

CRISPR Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CRSP opened at $57.02 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.49 and a beta of 1.66. CRISPR Therapeutics AG has a 1-year low of $38.94 and a 1-year high of $86.95. The company’s fifty day moving average is $59.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.79.

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP – Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.64) by $0.97. The company had revenue of $100.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.33 million. CRISPR Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 516.43% and a negative return on equity of 26.64%. The firm’s revenue was up 10538.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($2.32) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that CRISPR Therapeutics AG will post -6.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at CRISPR Therapeutics

In other news, CEO Samarth Kulkarni sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.88, for a total transaction of $1,622,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 387,377 shares in the company, valued at $25,133,019.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

CRISPR Therapeutics Profile

(Free Report)

CRISPR Therapeutics is a gene-editing company focused on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious diseases using its proprietary CRISPR/Cas9 platform. CRISPR/Cas9 is a revolutionary gene-editing technology that allows for precise, directed changes to genomic DNA. CRISPR Therapeutics has established a portfolio of therapeutic programs across a broad range of disease areas including hemoglobinopathies, oncology, regenerative medicine and rare diseases.

