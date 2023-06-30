Vontobel Holding Ltd. Has $1 Million Holdings in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Free Report) by 131.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,068 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,131 shares during the quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $1,003,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mutual Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 3,746 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $234,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the period. Spirit of America Management Corp NY grew its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY now owns 12,500 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $780,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Parisi Gray Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management now owns 4,245 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $265,000 after buying an additional 408 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 69.9% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,286 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 529 shares during the period. Finally, CHICAGO TRUST Co NA grew its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 16,093 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,005,000 after buying an additional 789 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.31% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired 260,769 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $57.02 per share, with a total value of $14,869,048.38. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 224,129,192 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,779,846,527.84. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 6,469,323 shares of company stock valued at $376,269,362. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts have recently commented on OXY shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $64.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, April 7th. Susquehanna increased their target price on Occidental Petroleum from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Truist Financial cut their target price on Occidental Petroleum from $85.00 to $82.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 6th. Citigroup increased their target price on Occidental Petroleum from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on Occidental Petroleum from $61.00 to $62.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.19.

Shares of Occidental Petroleum stock opened at $58.52 on Friday. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a 1 year low of $55.51 and a 1 year high of $77.13. The firm has a market cap of $52.18 billion, a PE ratio of 6.70, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.78. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $58.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.30 by ($0.21). Occidental Petroleum had a net margin of 27.06% and a return on equity of 45.10%. The business had revenue of $7.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.12 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 4.84 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Friday, June 9th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.25%.

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, North Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing.

