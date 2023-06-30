Vontobel Holding Ltd. Has $954,000 Position in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its position in shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI – Free Report) by 36.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,146 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,633 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in Darden Restaurants were worth $954,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Darden Restaurants during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC acquired a new position in Darden Restaurants in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 63.4% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 237 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 159.0% in the 4th quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 259 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 333.3% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 260 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 93.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Darden Restaurants

In other Darden Restaurants news, insider Melvin John Martin sold 5,301 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.43, for a total value of $855,740.43. Following the sale, the insider now owns 11,060 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,785,415.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Melvin John Martin sold 5,301 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.43, for a total value of $855,740.43. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,785,415.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Douglas J. Milanes sold 6,905 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.39, for a total value of $1,107,492.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,374 shares in the company, valued at $861,935.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 44,024 shares of company stock worth $7,063,341. Insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Darden Restaurants Trading Up 2.0 %

NYSE DRI opened at $165.26 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $158.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $151.11. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a 12 month low of $111.38 and a 12 month high of $168.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.98 billion, a PE ratio of 20.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.54 by $0.04. Darden Restaurants had a return on equity of 47.22% and a net margin of 9.36%. The firm had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.24 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 8.74 EPS for the current year.

Darden Restaurants Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 10th will be given a $1.31 dividend. This represents a $5.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 7th. This is a positive change from Darden Restaurants’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.21. Darden Restaurants’s payout ratio is 60.50%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DRI has been the subject of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $150.00 to $160.00 in a report on Friday, June 23rd. Barclays lifted their price target on Darden Restaurants from $173.00 to $177.00 in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $175.00 price target on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Stephens lifted their price target on Darden Restaurants from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Darden Restaurants from $152.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $167.70.

About Darden Restaurants

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. It operates under Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, Yard House, The Capital Grille, Seasons 52, Bahama Breeze, Eddie V's Prime Seafood, and Capital Burger brands.

