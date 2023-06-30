Vontobel Holding Ltd. Increases Position in Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR – Free Report) by 6.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 43,926 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,755 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in Avantor were worth $929,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of AVTR. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in shares of Avantor by 211.2% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 925 shares in the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new stake in shares of Avantor during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Avantor during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avantor during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avantor during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Avantor alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AVTR. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Avantor from $25.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Avantor from $27.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Avantor from $30.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Sunday, April 30th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Avantor in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Finally, 888 reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Avantor in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $28.65.

Avantor Stock Performance

Shares of AVTR stock opened at $20.18 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.44. The company has a market cap of $13.62 billion, a PE ratio of 21.93, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. Avantor, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.91 and a 12-month high of $32.76.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. Avantor had a net margin of 8.41% and a return on equity of 18.81%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.38 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Avantor, Inc. will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Christophe Couturier sold 1,498 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.18, for a total transaction of $31,727.64. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 98,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,089,407. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

About Avantor

(Free Report)

Avantor, Inc engages in the provision of mission-critical products and services to customers in biopharma, healthcare, education and government, advanced technologies, and applied materials industries in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers materials and consumables, such as purity chemicals and reagents, lab products and supplies, formulated silicone materials, customized excipients, customized single-use assemblies, process chromatography resins and columns, analytical sample prep kits, education and microbiology products, clinical trial kits, peristaltic pumps, and fluid handling tips.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Avantor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avantor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.