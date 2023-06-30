Vontobel Holding Ltd. Increases Stock Position in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Free Report) by 85.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,608 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 1,198 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line were worth $889,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in Old Dominion Freight Line during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 140 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Old Dominion Freight Line during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. grew its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 145.8% during the third quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 177 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 708.7% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 186 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. 72.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Old Dominion Freight Line Stock Performance

Shares of Old Dominion Freight Line stock opened at $375.75 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.90, a P/E/G ratio of 5.93 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $319.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $324.69. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a 12 month low of $240.00 and a 12 month high of $381.81.

Old Dominion Freight Line Dividend Announcement

Old Dominion Freight Line ( NASDAQ:ODFL Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The transportation company reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.69 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. Old Dominion Freight Line had a net margin of 21.96% and a return on equity of 37.55%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.60 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 10.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 7th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 6th. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.16%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have commented on ODFL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $301.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. 888 restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Susquehanna cut their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $326.00 to $310.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $322.00 to $306.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $340.00 to $320.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $338.00.

Old Dominion Freight Line Profile

(Free Report)

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

Further Reading

