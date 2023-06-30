Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) Given New $31.00 Price Target at Mizuho

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA – Free Report) had its price target lowered by analysts at Mizuho from $35.00 to $31.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Mizuho’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 9.27% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on WBA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $40.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $38.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $46.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $41.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.00.

Get Walgreens Boots Alliance alerts:

Walgreens Boots Alliance Stock Performance

Shares of WBA stock opened at $28.37 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $31.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.63. The firm has a market cap of $24.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.39, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.72. Walgreens Boots Alliance has a 1 year low of $28.14 and a 1 year high of $42.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.63.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Walgreens Boots Alliance

Walgreens Boots Alliance ( NASDAQ:WBA Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 27th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.07 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $35.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.32 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a positive return on equity of 12.42% and a negative net margin of 2.36%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.96 EPS. Analysts predict that Walgreens Boots Alliance will post 4.02 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Gries Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,324,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 832,035 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $28,772,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,730,000. Level Four Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 11,708 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $405,000 after purchasing an additional 794 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board increased its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 666.8% during the 1st quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 96,605 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $3,341,000 after purchasing an additional 84,006 shares in the last quarter. 57.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Walgreens Boots Alliance

(Free Report)

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and beauty retail company. It operates through two segments, the United States and International. The United States segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.