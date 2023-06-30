Wealth Management Partners LLC Sells 1,211 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Wealth Management Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 20.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,789 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,211 shares during the period. Wealth Management Partners LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $742,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 1,105,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,247,000 after purchasing an additional 17,440 shares in the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP purchased a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter valued at $4,342,000. Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter valued at $509,000. Modera Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Johnson & Johnson by 18.0% in the 4th quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 44,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,806,000 after buying an additional 6,738 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Willis Investment Counsel raised its position in Johnson & Johnson by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Willis Investment Counsel now owns 328,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,097,000 after buying an additional 1,358 shares during the last quarter. 67.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $164.00 price target for the company. Raymond James decreased their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $185.00 to $181.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $168.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $179.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Johnson & Johnson from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $171.57.

Johnson & Johnson Stock Up 0.7 %

JNJ stock opened at $164.10 on Friday. Johnson & Johnson has a fifty-two week low of $150.11 and a fifty-two week high of $181.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $160.73 and a 200-day moving average of $163.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.07. The company has a market capitalization of $426.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.33, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.54.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The company reported $2.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.51 by $0.17. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 36.13% and a net margin of 13.22%. The business had revenue of $24.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.67 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Johnson & Johnson Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 23rd were paid a $1.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 22nd. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.90%. This is an increase from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 99.58%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Johnson & Johnson news, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 12,465 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $1,994,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 65,934 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,549,440. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

(Free Report)

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment provides skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR. CI:LABO, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; TYLENOL acetaminophen products; SUDAFED cold, flu, and allergy products; BENADRYL and ZYRTEC allergy products; MOTRIN IB ibuprofen products; NICORETTE smoking cessation products; and PEPCID acid reflux products.

Featured Articles

