West Bancorporation Inc. Reduces Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

West Bancorporation Inc. lessened its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 8.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,124 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 487 shares during the quarter. West Bancorporation Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $668,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in JPM. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc. boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 510.8% during the first quarter. Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc. now owns 226 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Boulder Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $169.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $155.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $131.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $132.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $157.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock an “outperformer” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $157.35.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:JPM opened at $143.43 on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1-year low of $101.28 and a 1-year high of $144.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $138.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $136.69. The company has a market capitalization of $419.14 billion, a PE ratio of 10.59, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.10.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $4.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.69. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 16.02% and a net margin of 23.73%. The firm had revenue of $38.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.77 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.63 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 14.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, July 6th will be issued a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 5th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.79%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is 29.52%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Daniel E. Pinto sold 113,640 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.93, for a total value of $15,447,085.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 566,665 shares in the company, valued at approximately $77,026,773.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, CEO Douglas B. Petno sold 4,932 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.90, for a total value of $665,326.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 282,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,054,075.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Daniel E. Pinto sold 113,640 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.93, for a total value of $15,447,085.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 566,665 shares in the company, valued at $77,026,773.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 145,861 shares of company stock worth $19,858,275. 0.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services to consumers and small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services.

