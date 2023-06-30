Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) Price Target Increased to $53.00 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL – Free Report) had its target price boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $46.00 to $53.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on WAL. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $65.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday. Wedbush upgraded shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and raised their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $62.00 to $53.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in a research report on Wednesday. They set a hold rating and a $41.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their price objective on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $77.00 to $57.50 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $57.50.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Stock Up 0.4 %

Western Alliance Bancorporation stock opened at $36.99 on Thursday. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a twelve month low of $7.46 and a twelve month high of $86.87. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $35.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.25. The company has a market capitalization of $4.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.22, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Announces Dividend

Western Alliance Bancorporation ( NYSE:WAL Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.31 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $910.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $648.39 million. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a return on equity of 21.73% and a net margin of 28.75%. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.22 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Western Alliance Bancorporation will post 8.21 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th were issued a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 11th. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.44%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Western Alliance Bancorporation

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 4,984 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $413,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation during the 1st quarter valued at about $504,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation during the 1st quarter valued at about $374,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,071,776 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $88,776,000 after purchasing an additional 4,468 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 126,197 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,440,000 after purchasing an additional 15,297 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.15% of the company’s stock.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Company Profile

Western Alliance Bancorporation operates as the bank holding company for Western Alliance Bank that provides various banking products and related services primarily in Arizona, California, and Nevada. It operates through Commercial and Consumer Related segments. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as fixed-rate and fixed maturity certificates of deposit accounts; demand deposits; and treasury management and residential mortgage products and services.

