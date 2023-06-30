Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) PT Lowered to $50.00 at Truist Financial

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL – Free Report) had its price objective cut by Truist Financial from $65.00 to $50.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $85.00 to $60.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Western Alliance Bancorporation in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a hold rating and a $41.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Western Alliance Bancorporation from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Finally, TheStreet cut Western Alliance Bancorporation from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $57.50.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Stock Performance

Shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation stock opened at $36.99 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.25. The company has a market cap of $4.05 billion, a PE ratio of 4.22, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.37. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a one year low of $7.46 and a one year high of $86.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.19.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Dividend Announcement

Western Alliance Bancorporation ( NYSE:WAL Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.31 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $910.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $648.39 million. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a return on equity of 21.73% and a net margin of 28.75%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.22 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Western Alliance Bancorporation will post 8.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th were issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.89%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 11th. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.44%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Western Alliance Bancorporation during the first quarter worth $274,000. Royce & Associates LP acquired a new position in Western Alliance Bancorporation during the first quarter worth $2,350,000. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation in the first quarter valued at $268,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation in the first quarter valued at $24,419,000. Finally, Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC acquired a new stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation in the first quarter valued at $1,304,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.15% of the company’s stock.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Company Profile

Western Alliance Bancorporation operates as the bank holding company for Western Alliance Bank that provides various banking products and related services primarily in Arizona, California, and Nevada. It operates through Commercial and Consumer Related segments. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as fixed-rate and fixed maturity certificates of deposit accounts; demand deposits; and treasury management and residential mortgage products and services.

