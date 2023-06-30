Whitener Capital Management Inc. Lowers Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Whitener Capital Management Inc. lessened its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 3.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 116,229 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 4,533 shares during the period. Apple makes up about 8.0% of Whitener Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Whitener Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $19,166,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MKT Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Apple by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. MKT Advisors LLC now owns 12,269 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,777,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Adaptive Financial Consulting LLC raised its stake in shares of Apple by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Adaptive Financial Consulting LLC now owns 2,606 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $339,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. Silver Oak Advisory Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Silver Oak Advisory Group Inc. now owns 3,925 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $537,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. 3D L Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Apple by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. 3D L Capital Management LLC now owns 2,445 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $427,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, Weik Capital Management increased its holdings in Apple by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Weik Capital Management now owns 25,238 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $4,407,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price objective on Apple from $174.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 5th. UBS Group lowered shares of Apple from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $180.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Monday, June 12th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Apple in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Apple from $185.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Apple from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $178.72.

NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $189.59 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.98 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Apple Inc. has a 1-year low of $124.17 and a 1-year high of $190.07. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $176.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $157.75.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The iPhone maker reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $94.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $92.84 billion. Apple had a net margin of 24.49% and a return on equity of 165.72%. The business’s revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.52 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 5.99 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.51%. This is an increase from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 12th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is 16.30%.

Apple announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, May 4th that permits the company to buyback $90.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the iPhone maker to buy up to 3.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 56,072 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.17, for a total transaction of $9,261,412.24. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,280,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $541,766,188.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 77,817 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.11, for a total value of $12,926,181.87. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 489,816 shares in the company, valued at $81,363,335.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 56,072 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.17, for a total transaction of $9,261,412.24. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,280,052 shares in the company, valued at $541,766,188.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 251,799 shares of company stock valued at $41,711,912 in the last three months. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

