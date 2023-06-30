WoodTrust Financial Corp Boosts Stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

WoodTrust Financial Corp boosted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 1.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 73,822 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,215 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up about 1.9% of WoodTrust Financial Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. WoodTrust Financial Corp’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $9,620,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc. lifted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 510.8% in the 1st quarter. Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc. now owns 226 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Boulder Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.10% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Up 3.5 %

Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock opened at $143.43 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $138.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $136.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a twelve month low of $101.28 and a twelve month high of $144.34. The stock has a market cap of $419.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.10.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Announces Dividend

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $4.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.41 by $0.69. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 23.73% and a return on equity of 16.02%. The firm had revenue of $38.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.63 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 14.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, July 6th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 5th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.79%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.52%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, insider Ashley Bacon sold 16,766 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total value of $2,263,410.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 195,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,373,060. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, insider Ashley Bacon sold 16,766 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total value of $2,263,410.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 195,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,373,060. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Vice Chairman Peter Scher sold 1,240 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.02, for a total transaction of $167,424.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 45,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,083,461.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 145,861 shares of company stock valued at $19,858,275. Company insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have weighed in on JPM shares. Evercore ISI cut their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $155.00 to $151.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. StockNews.com started coverage on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays cut their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $189.00 to $179.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $132.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $169.00 to $170.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $157.35.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services to consumers and small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services.

