WP Advisors LLC Decreases Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

WP Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 3.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 18,031 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 624 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for about 1.0% of WP Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. WP Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $2,350,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Trust Co. of Oklahoma lifted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.8% in the first quarter. Trust Co. of Oklahoma now owns 5,536 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $721,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Signature Wealth Management Group increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.9% during the first quarter. Signature Wealth Management Group now owns 27,485 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,582,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 349,481 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,541,000 after purchasing an additional 12,413 shares during the last quarter. Aprio Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 27.4% in the 1st quarter. Aprio Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,864 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $634,000 after purchasing an additional 1,047 shares during the period. Finally, Strong Tower Advisory Services grew its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Strong Tower Advisory Services now owns 5,380 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $701,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.10% of the company’s stock.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Douglas B. Petno sold 4,932 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.90, for a total transaction of $665,326.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 282,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,054,075.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, CEO Daniel E. Pinto sold 113,640 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.93, for a total transaction of $15,447,085.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 566,665 shares in the company, valued at approximately $77,026,773.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Douglas B. Petno sold 4,932 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.90, for a total transaction of $665,326.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 282,091 shares in the company, valued at $38,054,075.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 145,861 shares of company stock worth $19,858,275. 0.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Up 3.5 %

JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock opened at $143.43 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $138.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $136.69. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1-year low of $101.28 and a 1-year high of $144.34. The company has a market cap of $419.14 billion, a PE ratio of 10.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $4.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.41 by $0.69. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 16.02% and a net margin of 23.73%. The company had revenue of $38.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.63 earnings per share. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s quarterly revenue was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 14.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, July 6th will be issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.52%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

JPM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com began coverage on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $157.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $152.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Citigroup lowered their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $165.00 to $160.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $132.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, JPMorgan Chase & Co. presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $157.35.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

(Free Report)

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services to consumers and small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.