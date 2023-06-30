Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) Shares Bought by Czech National Bank

Czech National Bank raised its holdings in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Free Report) by 0.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,082 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the quarter. Czech National Bank’s holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $1,934,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ZBRA. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 13.8% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,815 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,165,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 102.2% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,230 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $923,000 after acquiring an additional 1,127 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 45.0% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 947 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $392,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 28.9% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 27,317 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,251,000 after acquiring an additional 6,119 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 97.4% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the period. 85.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zebra Technologies Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ ZBRA opened at $288.68 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $274.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $287.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The company has a market capitalization of $14.85 billion, a PE ratio of 24.89 and a beta of 1.66. Zebra Technologies Co. has a 12-month low of $224.87 and a 12-month high of $365.97.

Zebra Technologies ( NASDAQ:ZBRA Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $3.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.55 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. Zebra Technologies had a net margin of 7.09% and a return on equity of 30.69%. Equities analysts anticipate that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 14.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on ZBRA. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Zebra Technologies from $326.00 to $295.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Zebra Technologies in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of Zebra Technologies from $385.00 to $340.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Zebra Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $375.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Zebra Technologies from $365.00 to $322.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $348.14.

About Zebra Technologies

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers, which produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; dye-sublimination thermal card printers, which produce images which are used for personal identification, access control, and financial transactions; RFID printers that encode data into passive RFID transponders; accessories and options for our printers, including vehicle mounts and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution.

