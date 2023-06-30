Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) Shares Acquired by AE Wealth Management LLC

AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Free Report) by 131.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 155,954 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 88,644 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association were worth $4,668,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 523,609 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,631,000 after buying an additional 70,761 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank raised its position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 26.8% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 65,037 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,197,000 after buying an additional 13,752 shares during the period. Western Financial Corp CA acquired a new position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $211,000. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 29,392 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,445,000 after acquiring an additional 1,249 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 208.9% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 59,793 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,939,000 after acquiring an additional 40,439 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Zions Bancorporation National Association alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ZION has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Hovde Group started coverage on Zions Bancorporation, National Association in a report on Monday, May 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $59.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $50.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott lowered Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.55.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Stock Performance

Shares of ZION opened at $27.28 on Friday. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a 1 year low of $18.26 and a 1 year high of $59.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.04 billion, a PE ratio of 4.66, a PEG ratio of 5.31 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.10.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The bank reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by ($0.18). Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a return on equity of 19.48% and a net margin of 24.41%. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $844.33 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.27 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 18th were paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 17th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.01%. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s payout ratio is currently 27.99%.

Insider Activity at Zions Bancorporation, National Association

In other Zions Bancorporation, National Association news, President Scott J. Mclean acquired 37,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $27.44 per share, with a total value of $1,015,280.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 104,540 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,868,577.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Claire A. Huang purchased 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $20.02 per share, for a total transaction of $360,360.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 18,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $360,360. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, President Scott J. Mclean acquired 37,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $27.44 per share, with a total value of $1,015,280.00. Following the purchase, the president now directly owns 104,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,868,577.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 105,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,611,040 over the last quarter. 1.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Zions Bancorporation, National Association

(Free Report)

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking and related services primarily in the states of Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. The company offers corporate banking services; commercial banking, including a focus on small- and medium-sized businesses; commercial real estate banking services; municipal and public finance services; retail banking, including residential mortgages; trust services; wealth management and private client banking services; and capital markets products and services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZION? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Zions Bancorporation National Association Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zions Bancorporation National Association and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.