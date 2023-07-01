1,355 Shares in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) Purchased by Valeo Financial Advisors LLC

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 1,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SJM. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in J. M. Smucker in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in J. M. Smucker by 295.7% in the 4th quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in J. M. Smucker by 59.8% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S acquired a new stake in J. M. Smucker in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Beacon Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of J. M. Smucker by 224.2% in the 4th quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.58% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Mark T. Smucker sold 9,965 shares of J. M. Smucker stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.30, for a total transaction of $1,517,669.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,414,725.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Mark T. Smucker sold 9,965 shares of J. M. Smucker stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.30, for a total transaction of $1,517,669.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,414,725.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO John P. Brase sold 10,000 shares of J. M. Smucker stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.86, for a total value of $1,488,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 15,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,349,010.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 42,550 shares of company stock valued at $6,443,176. 3.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

J. M. Smucker Stock Up 0.9 %

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SJM. Bank of America raised their price target on J. M. Smucker from $168.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. Argus upgraded J. M. Smucker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 27th. UBS Group dropped their price target on J. M. Smucker from $159.00 to $157.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their target price on J. M. Smucker from $135.00 to $142.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. Finally, 58.com reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of J. M. Smucker in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $154.42.

SJM opened at $147.67 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $151.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $152.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -158.78, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.22. The J. M. Smucker Company has a 12 month low of $125.82 and a 12 month high of $163.07.

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 6th. The company reported $2.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $2.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. J. M. Smucker had a positive return on equity of 11.89% and a negative net margin of 1.07%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.23 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 9.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

J. M. Smucker Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th were issued a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.76%. J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio is presently -438.71%.

J. M. Smucker Profile

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in three segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, and U.S. Retail Consumer Foods. The company offers mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, shortening and oils, and frozen sandwiches and snacks; pet food and pet snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

Further Reading

