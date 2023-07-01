1,366 Shares in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) Acquired by GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC

GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Free Report) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 1,366 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $86,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of O. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in Realty Income by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 47,407 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,007,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA raised its stake in Realty Income by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 1,150 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its position in Realty Income by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,346 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 10,662 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $676,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Realty Income by 27.1% during the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 727 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. 80.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Realty Income Price Performance

Shares of NYSE O opened at $59.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.85. The company has a market cap of $40.24 billion, a PE ratio of 42.09, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $60.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.02. Realty Income Co. has a 1-year low of $55.50 and a 1-year high of $75.11.

Realty Income Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently announced a jun 23 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 3rd will be issued a $0.2555 dividend. This is an increase from Realty Income’s previous jun 23 dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 5%. Realty Income’s payout ratio is presently 215.49%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on O shares. Scotiabank raised Realty Income from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $69.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Realty Income from $69.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Realty Income from $71.00 to $71.25 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Realty Income in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.04.

Realty Income Company Profile

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust ("REIT"), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 12,200 real estate properties primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

