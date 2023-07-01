2,393 Shares in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) Acquired by Valeo Financial Advisors LLC

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SAP SE (NYSE:SAP – Free Report) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 2,393 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $303,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in SAP by 58.2% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,700,206 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $524,270,000 after buying an additional 1,729,492 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of SAP by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,750,865 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $283,862,000 after purchasing an additional 238,039 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in SAP by 43.0% in the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,831,492 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $188,992,000 after purchasing an additional 550,825 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in SAP by 230.9% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,389,447 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $154,173,000 after purchasing an additional 969,505 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of SAP by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,359,398 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $123,325,000 after buying an additional 52,207 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 4.95% of the company’s stock.

SAP Stock Performance

Shares of SAP stock opened at $136.84 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $133.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $122.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. SAP SE has a 12-month low of $78.22 and a 12-month high of $139.25. The company has a market cap of $161.41 billion, a PE ratio of 76.45, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.19.

SAP Cuts Dividend

SAP ( NYSE:SAP Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 21st. The software maker reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $7.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.97 billion. SAP had a net margin of 6.47% and a return on equity of 5.47%. Analysts expect that SAP SE will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th were issued a $2.1864 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 12th. This represents a yield of 1.3%. SAP’s payout ratio is 89.94%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently commented on SAP shares. Barclays increased their price target on shares of SAP from $134.00 to $136.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. BNP Paribas upgraded SAP from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $143.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, March 17th. JMP Securities increased their target price on shares of SAP from $170.00 to $179.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of SAP from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price objective on shares of SAP from $154.00 to $169.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $127.71.

SAP Profile

SAP SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise application software products worldwide. The company operates through Applications, Technology & Services; Qualtrics; Business Network; and Sustainability segments. It offers SAP S/4HANA that offers software capabilities for finance, risk and project management, procurement, manufacturing, supply chain and asset management, and research and development; SAP SuccessFactors solutions for human resources, including HR and payroll, talent and employee experience management, and people and workforce analytics; spend management solutions that covers direct and indirect spend, travel and expense, and external workforce management.

