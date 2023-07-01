2,473 Shares in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) Bought by Valeo Financial Advisors LLC

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Free Report) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 2,473 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $277,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its holdings in Aptiv by 176.0% during the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 276 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. FWL Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aptiv during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 94.1% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 359 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in Aptiv by 335.4% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 418 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TFC Financial Management Inc. boosted its position in Aptiv by 107.3% during the fourth quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. now owns 425 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Aptiv alerts:

Insider Transactions at Aptiv

In related news, Director Nancy E. Cooper sold 669 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.35, for a total transaction of $69,141.15. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,190,075.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Kevin P. Clark sold 6,665 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.05, for a total value of $700,158.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 585,480 shares in the company, valued at approximately $61,504,674. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Nancy E. Cooper sold 669 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.35, for a total transaction of $69,141.15. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,515 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,190,075.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Aptiv Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE APTV opened at $102.09 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market cap of $27.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 2.01. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $96.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $103.42. Aptiv PLC has a one year low of $77.96 and a one year high of $124.88.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The auto parts company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.02. Aptiv had a net margin of 3.68% and a return on equity of 12.00%. The business had revenue of $4.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.63 earnings per share. Aptiv’s revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Aptiv PLC will post 4.3 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Guggenheim lowered their price target on Aptiv from $152.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Aptiv from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Aptiv from $142.00 to $135.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Aptiv from $141.00 to $135.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Aptiv in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $131.93.

Aptiv Profile

(Free Report)

Aptiv PLC engages in design, manufacture, and sale of vehicle components worldwide. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates in two segments, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Aptiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aptiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.