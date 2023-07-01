3,262 Shares in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL) Bought by Valeo Financial Advisors LLC

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 3,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quantinno Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 8,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $444,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. Sentry Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 1,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 31,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,536,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 42.2% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 613 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the period. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund increased its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 2.6% in the third quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 7,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the period. 71.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Royal Caribbean Cruises

In other Royal Caribbean Cruises news, Director Arne Alexander Wilhelmsen sold 318,325 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.97, for a total value of $24,819,800.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,167,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,572,460,520.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Royal Caribbean Cruises news, Director Arne Alexander Wilhelmsen sold 318,325 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.97, for a total value of $24,819,800.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,167,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,572,460,520.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Jason T. Liberty sold 36,536 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $2,922,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 147,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,766,240. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 729,861 shares of company stock valued at $58,020,180 in the last quarter. 8.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Royal Caribbean Cruises Price Performance

Several analysts recently weighed in on RCL shares. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $88.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. VNET Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a report on Monday, June 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $100.00 to $103.00 in a report on Monday, June 12th. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $80.00 to $85.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $65.00 to $71.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.93.

RCL opened at $103.74 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $83.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $70.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.41, a current ratio of 0.26 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market cap of $26.53 billion, a PE ratio of -25.49 and a beta of 2.43. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. has a 1 year low of $31.09 and a 1 year high of $105.21.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.71) by $0.48. The firm had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.82 billion. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a negative return on equity of 25.86% and a negative net margin of 9.72%. Royal Caribbean Cruises’s quarterly revenue was up 172.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($4.57) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Profile

(Free Report)

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries. As of February 13, 2023, it operated 64 ships. The company was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Miami, Florida.

Further Reading

