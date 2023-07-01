423,208 Shares in Rithm Capital Corp. (NYSE:RITM) Acquired by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new position in Rithm Capital Corp. (NYSE:RITM – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 423,208 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $3,385,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Rithm Capital by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 21,710 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 1,210 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp boosted its stake in Rithm Capital by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 234,959 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,580,000 after purchasing an additional 1,711 shares during the last quarter. Cascade Investment Group Inc. boosted its stake in Rithm Capital by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. Cascade Investment Group Inc. now owns 22,157 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 2,417 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Rithm Capital by 27.8% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,824 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 2,569 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its stake in Rithm Capital by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 27,667 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 2,782 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Rithm Capital stock opened at $9.35 on Friday. Rithm Capital Corp. has a one year low of $6.86 and a one year high of $11.04. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $8.49 and its 200 day moving average is $8.57. The stock has a market cap of $4.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.70 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.30.

Rithm Capital ( NYSE:RITM Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.03. Rithm Capital had a return on equity of 12.41% and a net margin of 9.52%. The company had revenue of $783.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $807.88 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.37 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Rithm Capital Corp. will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 3rd will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 30th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.70%. Rithm Capital’s payout ratio is presently 178.57%.

RITM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Raymond James lowered their price target on Rithm Capital from $12.00 to $11.50 in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. JMP Securities increased their price target on Rithm Capital from $9.00 to $10.00 in a report on Thursday, June 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.58.

Rithm Capital Corp. operates as an investment manager that operates a vertically integrated mortgage platform and invests in real estate and related properties in the United States and Europe. The company provides capital and services to the real estate and financial services sectors. Its investment portfolio comprises mortgage servicing related assets, residential securities and loans, and single-family rental loans.

