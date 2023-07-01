5,570 Shares in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX) Purchased by Valeo Financial Advisors LLC

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX – Free Report) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 5,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $272,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Claro Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 15,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $762,000 after buying an additional 1,654 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 14.4% in the first quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 6,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after acquiring an additional 828 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 33.4% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 282,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,755,000 after purchasing an additional 70,606 shares in the last quarter. Smith & Howard Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Smith & Howard Wealth Management LLC now owns 107,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,234,000 after purchasing an additional 4,844 shares during the period. Finally, Epiq Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $237,000.

Get iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF Trading Up 1.0 %

ACWX stock opened at $49.22 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $49.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.73. iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF has a 52 week low of $38.81 and a 52 week high of $50.37. The company has a market cap of $4.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.17 and a beta of 0.82.

iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF Announces Dividend

About iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 8th were paid a dividend of $0.7978 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 7th.

(Free Report)

The iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (ACWX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World ex USA index. The fund tracks the performance of a market-cap-weighted index of international stocks. It captures 85% of the publicly available market, thus excluding small-caps. ACWX was launched on Mar 26, 2008 and is managed by BlackRock.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACWX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.