5,710 Shares in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) Acquired by Valeo Financial Advisors LLC

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 5,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $254,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MGM. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in MGM Resorts International during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in MGM Resorts International during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Tobam acquired a new stake in MGM Resorts International during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in MGM Resorts International during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in MGM Resorts International during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 64.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, COO Corey Ian Sanders sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.42, for a total value of $2,221,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 161,632 shares in the company, valued at $7,179,693.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Keith A. Meister sold 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.79, for a total value of $10,947,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,423,778 shares in the company, valued at $281,297,238.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Corey Ian Sanders sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.42, for a total transaction of $2,221,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 161,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,179,693.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 322,350 shares of company stock worth $14,120,881 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.13% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MGM Resorts International Stock Performance

Several brokerages have commented on MGM. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of MGM Resorts International from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of MGM Resorts International from $53.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of MGM Resorts International from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of MGM Resorts International from $53.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of MGM Resorts International from $68.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $57.59.

NYSE:MGM opened at $43.91 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 2.19. The company has a fifty day moving average of $42.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.97 billion, a PE ratio of 9.38 and a beta of 2.07. MGM Resorts International has a fifty-two week low of $27.79 and a fifty-two week high of $46.37.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $3.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.61 billion. MGM Resorts International had a net margin of 13.84% and a negative return on equity of 1.33%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 36.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.01 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that MGM Resorts International will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MGM Resorts International Profile

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and Macau. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

