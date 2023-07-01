6,893 Shares in Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX) Bought by Valeo Financial Advisors LLC

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX – Free Report) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 6,893 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Relx in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its stake in shares of Relx by 149.6% during the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,016 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 609 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services grew its holdings in shares of Relx by 84.3% in the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,802 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 824 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Relx in the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. raised its holdings in Relx by 43.2% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 2,048 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 618 shares in the last quarter. 3.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently commented on RELX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Relx from GBX 3,100 ($39.42) to GBX 3,040 ($38.65) in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com started coverage on Relx in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Relx Stock Up 1.6 %

About Relx

Shares of NYSE RELX opened at $33.43 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $32.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.78. Relx Plc has a 52 week low of $23.39 and a 52 week high of $34.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.53.

RELX PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Risk; Scientific, Technical & Medical; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Risk segment offers information-based analytics and decision tools that combine public and industry specific content with technology and algorithms to assist clients in evaluating and predicting risk.

