7,849 Shares in FTAI Aviation Ltd. (NYSE:FTAI) Bought by Valeo Financial Advisors LLC

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of FTAI Aviation Ltd. (NYSE:FTAI – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 7,849 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ING Groep NV increased its stake in FTAI Aviation by 22.0% during the 4th quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 1,993,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,129,000 after buying an additional 360,000 shares during the period. Natixis increased its position in shares of FTAI Aviation by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Natixis now owns 1,803,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,867,000 after purchasing an additional 40,400 shares during the last quarter. Philosophy Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of FTAI Aviation by 37.0% in the 3rd quarter. Philosophy Capital Management LLC now owns 1,590,571 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,851,000 after purchasing an additional 429,321 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of FTAI Aviation by 21.5% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,197,945 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,847,000 after purchasing an additional 211,798 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shay Capital LLC increased its position in shares of FTAI Aviation by 2,904.7% in the 4th quarter. Shay Capital LLC now owns 1,051,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,004,000 after purchasing an additional 1,016,630 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.47% of the company’s stock.

FTAI Aviation Stock Up 2.9 %

FTAI Aviation stock opened at $31.66 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $28.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 105.53 and a beta of 1.88. FTAI Aviation Ltd. has a 52-week low of $14.29 and a 52-week high of $32.50.

FTAI Aviation Cuts Dividend

FTAI Aviation ( NYSE:FTAI Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.29). The firm had revenue of $292.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $247.61 million. FTAI Aviation had a net margin of 5.99% and a return on equity of 15.43%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 219.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.28) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that FTAI Aviation Ltd. will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a yield of 4.25%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 11th. FTAI Aviation’s payout ratio is 400.00%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on FTAI shares. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of FTAI Aviation from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of FTAI Aviation from $30.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Wolfe Research raised shares of FTAI Aviation from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday. JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of FTAI Aviation from $34.00 to $36.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of FTAI Aviation from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Thursday, April 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $34.38.

FTAI Aviation Profile

FTAI Aviation Ltd. owns and acquires infrastructure and related equipment for the transportation of goods and people worldwide. It operates through two segments, Aviation Leasing and Aerospace Products. The Aviation Leasing segment owns and manages aviation assets, including aircraft and aircraft engines, which it leases and sells to customers.

