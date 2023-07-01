915 Shares in MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM) Bought by GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC

GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 915 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $77,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MSM. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 42.9% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 94,458 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,934,000 after acquiring an additional 28,373 shares in the last quarter. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 5.8% in the first quarter. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC now owns 25,883 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,174,000 after purchasing an additional 1,419 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 2.2% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 27,650 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,323,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 15.3% in the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 2,034 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $171,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Professional Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in MSC Industrial Direct by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Professional Advisory Services Inc. now owns 222,554 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $18,695,000 after buying an additional 1,560 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.78% of the company’s stock.

Get MSC Industrial Direct alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of MSC Industrial Direct from $104.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on MSC Industrial Direct from $86.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on MSC Industrial Direct in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. KeyCorp increased their price objective on MSC Industrial Direct from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of MSC Industrial Direct in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, MSC Industrial Direct has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.17.

MSC Industrial Direct Price Performance

Shares of MSM stock opened at $95.26 on Friday. MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $71.32 and a 12 month high of $98.37. The company has a market capitalization of $5.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.66 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $93.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $86.83. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM – Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.75 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. MSC Industrial Direct had a return on equity of 26.66% and a net margin of 9.34%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.82 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. will post 6.3 EPS for the current year.

MSC Industrial Direct Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 11th will be given a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 10th. MSC Industrial Direct’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.62%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Kimberly Shacklett sold 6,442 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.99, for a total value of $586,157.58. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,716 shares in the company, valued at approximately $975,048.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 28.39% of the company’s stock.

MSC Industrial Direct Profile

(Free Report)

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO) products and services in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. Its MRO products include cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking products, fasteners, flat stock products, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for MSC Industrial Direct Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MSC Industrial Direct and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.