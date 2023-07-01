Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD) Price Target Increased to $14.00 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD – Free Report) had its price target increased by Wells Fargo & Company from $13.00 to $14.00 in a research note released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on ACCD. Bank of America upgraded shares of Accolade from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $16.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Accolade from $11.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. SpectralCast restated a reiterates rating on shares of Accolade in a research report on Friday, April 28th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Accolade from $14.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, 1-800-FLOWERS.COM restated a reiterates rating on shares of Accolade in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $15.31.

Accolade Stock Up 6.6 %

Shares of Accolade stock opened at $13.47 on Friday. Accolade has a 52-week low of $6.83 and a 52-week high of $17.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $12.58 and a 200 day moving average of $11.73. The company has a quick ratio of 3.06, a current ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.05 and a beta of 1.69.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Accolade ( NASDAQ:ACCD Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 29th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.62) by $0.10. Accolade had a negative net margin of 126.58% and a negative return on equity of 31.98%. The company had revenue of $93.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.82 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.62) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Accolade will post -1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Accolade news, President Robert N. Cavanaugh sold 2,511 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.81, for a total transaction of $34,676.91. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 163,478 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,257,631.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Rajeev Singh sold 7,622 shares of Accolade stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.81, for a total transaction of $105,259.82. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 581,415 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,029,341.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, President Robert N. Cavanaugh sold 2,511 shares of Accolade stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.81, for a total value of $34,676.91. Following the sale, the president now owns 163,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,257,631.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 26,025 shares of company stock worth $329,804. 7.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Accolade

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Accolade by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 17,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after acquiring an additional 638 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Accolade by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 12,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 930 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Accolade by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 12,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Accolade by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after acquiring an additional 1,579 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Accolade by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 27,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after acquiring an additional 2,003 shares in the last quarter. 76.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Accolade Company Profile

(Free Report)

Accolade, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development and provision of personalized and technology-enabled solutions that help people to understand, navigate, and utilize the healthcare system and their workplace benefits in the United States. The company offers a platform with cloud-based technology and multimodal support from a team of health assistants and clinicians, including registered nurses, physician medical directors, pharmacists, behavioral health specialists, women's health specialists, case management specialists, expert medical opinion providers, and virtual primary care physicians.

See Also

