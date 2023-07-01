Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD) Price Target Increased to $15.00 by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Credit Suisse Group from $13.00 to $15.00 in a research note released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Accolade from $13.00 to $14.00 in a report on Friday. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reiterated a reiterates rating on shares of Accolade in a report on Friday, April 28th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Accolade from $14.00 to $16.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Guggenheim lifted their target price on shares of Accolade from $16.00 to $18.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Accolade from $11.00 to $14.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $15.31.

Accolade Stock Up 6.6 %

Accolade stock opened at $13.47 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.05 and a beta of 1.69. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.73. The company has a current ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Accolade has a 1-year low of $6.83 and a 1-year high of $17.00.

Insider Activity

Accolade ( NASDAQ:ACCD Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 29th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.62) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $93.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.82 million. Accolade had a negative net margin of 126.58% and a negative return on equity of 31.98%. Accolade’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.62) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Accolade will post -1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Stephen H. Barnes sold 2,576 shares of Accolade stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.81, for a total transaction of $35,574.56. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 141,197 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,949,930.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, President Robert N. Cavanaugh sold 2,511 shares of Accolade stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.81, for a total transaction of $34,676.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 163,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,257,631.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Stephen H. Barnes sold 2,576 shares of Accolade stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.81, for a total transaction of $35,574.56. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 141,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,949,930.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 26,025 shares of company stock worth $329,804. Corporate insiders own 7.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Accolade

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in Accolade by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 17,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 638 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Accolade by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 12,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 930 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Accolade by 9.0% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 12,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Accolade by 10.5% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after acquiring an additional 1,579 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Accolade by 7.9% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 27,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after acquiring an additional 2,003 shares during the last quarter. 76.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Accolade

Accolade, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development and provision of personalized and technology-enabled solutions that help people to understand, navigate, and utilize the healthcare system and their workplace benefits in the United States. The company offers a platform with cloud-based technology and multimodal support from a team of health assistants and clinicians, including registered nurses, physician medical directors, pharmacists, behavioral health specialists, women's health specialists, case management specialists, expert medical opinion providers, and virtual primary care physicians.

