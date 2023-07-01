ACT Wealth Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

ACT Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,530 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the quarter. Microsoft comprises 0.8% of ACT Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. ACT Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $1,306,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MSFT. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Microsoft during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Monumental Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Microsoft during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Microsoft during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. PayPay Securities Corp purchased a new position in shares of Microsoft during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Macroview Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Microsoft during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on MSFT shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $347.00 to $385.00 in a research note on Friday, June 9th. Macquarie raised shares of Microsoft from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $260.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Microsoft from $307.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Microsoft from $285.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $333.18.

Insider Transactions at Microsoft

Microsoft Price Performance

In other news, Director Teri List sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.77, for a total value of $418,462.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 874 shares in the company, valued at approximately $292,588.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In related news, EVP Judson Althoff sold 30,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.09, for a total value of $9,182,700.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 117,456 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,952,107.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Teri List sold 1,250 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.77, for a total transaction of $418,462.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 874 shares in the company, valued at $292,588.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 51,331 shares of company stock worth $15,867,278. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of MSFT stock opened at $340.54 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.53 trillion, a P/E ratio of 36.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.88. Microsoft Co. has a 1-year low of $213.43 and a 1-year high of $351.47. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $321.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $280.23.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The software giant reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by $0.23. Microsoft had a net margin of 33.25% and a return on equity of 38.98%. The company had revenue of $52.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.01 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.22 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 9.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Microsoft Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 17th will be given a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 16th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is currently 29.47%.

Microsoft Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft Viva, and Skype for Business; Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

