AE Wealth Management LLC Acquires 1,113 Shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

AE Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Free Report) by 6.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,234 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,113 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $3,775,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 283.0% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 815 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new position in L3Harris Technologies during the first quarter worth about $8,013,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 62,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,643,000 after acquiring an additional 7,773 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 18.9% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $838,000 after acquiring an additional 537 shares during the period. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC boosted its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 16.7% during the 1st quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. 80.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get L3Harris Technologies alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on LHX. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $241.00 to $222.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $240.00 to $234.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on L3Harris Technologies in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, L3Harris Technologies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $250.00.

L3Harris Technologies Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of L3Harris Technologies stock opened at $195.79 on Friday. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $174.55 and a 52-week high of $255.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.14. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $188.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $198.98. The firm has a market cap of $37.09 billion, a PE ratio of 40.87, a P/E/G ratio of 6.05 and a beta of 0.71.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $2.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.87 by ($0.01). L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 5.30% and a return on equity of 13.03%. The business had revenue of $4.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.12 earnings per share. L3Harris Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 12.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

L3Harris Technologies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were issued a $1.14 dividend. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 1st. L3Harris Technologies’s payout ratio is 95.20%.

L3Harris Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modification, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LHX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for L3Harris Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L3Harris Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.