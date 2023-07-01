AE Wealth Management LLC Acquires 7,011 Shares of Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U)

AE Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U – Free Report) by 6.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 112,496 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,011 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Unity Software were worth $3,649,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Romano Brothers AND Company bought a new stake in Unity Software during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Unity Software by 74.5% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 417 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in shares of Unity Software by 133.2% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 574 shares in the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA raised its holdings in shares of Unity Software by 2,000.0% during the fourth quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 1,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd bought a new stake in Unity Software in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.82% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Unity Software from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday. JMP Securities initiated coverage on Unity Software in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Unity Software in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $48.00 price target for the company. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Unity Software from $32.00 to $31.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Unity Software from $27.50 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Unity Software has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.82.

Insider Buying and Selling

Unity Software Price Performance

In other news, insider Tomer Bar-Zeev sold 37,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.13, for a total transaction of $1,204,875.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,763,959 shares in the company, valued at $56,676,002.67. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, insider Tomer Bar-Zeev sold 37,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.13, for a total value of $1,204,875.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,763,959 shares in the company, valued at $56,676,002.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Shlomo Dovrat sold 12,591 shares of Unity Software stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.10, for a total transaction of $378,989.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,495,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $165,417,981.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 421,671 shares of company stock valued at $14,783,224. Company insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:U opened at $43.43 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Unity Software Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.22 and a 12-month high of $58.63. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $32.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.38 and a beta of 2.15.

Unity Software (NYSE:U – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.12. Unity Software had a negative return on equity of 23.63% and a negative net margin of 63.42%. The business had revenue of $500.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $477.42 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Unity Software Inc. will post -1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

