AE Wealth Management LLC Boosts Position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

AE Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Free Report) by 48.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 20,095 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,537 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $3,754,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VV. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 15,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,702,000 after buying an additional 1,238 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp purchased a new stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $200,000. JFG Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 115.8% during the 4th quarter. JFG Wealth Management LLC now owns 577,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,576,000 after purchasing an additional 309,769 shares during the period. Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 69.2% in the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,462,000 after purchasing an additional 8,130 shares during the period. Finally, Berger Financial Group Inc increased its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc now owns 6,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,126,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF stock opened at $202.72 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $28.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.00 and a beta of 1.01. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a one year low of $159.02 and a one year high of $203.59. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $193.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $185.79.

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

