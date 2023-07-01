AE Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stake in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

AE Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report) by 46.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,084 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,164 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $3,618,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mirador Capital Partners LP increased its holdings in Airbnb by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 6,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $774,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 33.0% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in Airbnb by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 14,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,240,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Level Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Airbnb by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Level Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its holdings in Airbnb by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 2,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Airbnb alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Airbnb from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. TheStreet cut shares of Airbnb from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Airbnb in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $99.00 price objective on the stock. TD Cowen decreased their target price on Airbnb from $145.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, Wedbush started coverage on Airbnb in a report on Monday, June 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $134.47.

Insider Buying and Selling at Airbnb

Airbnb Price Performance

In other news, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.10, for a total value of $53,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 206,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,872,621.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.10, for a total value of $53,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 206,151 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,872,621.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Catherine C. Powell sold 2,409 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $264,990.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 121,319 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,345,090. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,155,060 shares of company stock valued at $253,870,253. 30.84% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Airbnb stock opened at $128.16 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $117.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $112.60. Airbnb, Inc. has a 12 month low of $81.91 and a 12 month high of $144.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.95 billion, a PE ratio of 42.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.13.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.08. Airbnb had a net margin of 23.30% and a return on equity of 37.51%. The company had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.79 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.03) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Airbnb, Inc. will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Airbnb Company Profile

(Free Report)

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABNB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Airbnb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Airbnb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.