AE Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stake in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

AE Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Free Report) by 9.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 13,874 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,215 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $3,378,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Stonnington Group LLC boosted its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Stonnington Group LLC now owns 12,090 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,796,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. JGP Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 1.4% during the first quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 39,686 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,662,000 after purchasing an additional 538 shares during the last quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE boosted its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 2.7% during the first quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 54,699 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,317,000 after purchasing an additional 1,429 shares during the period. Donaldson Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 30.9% in the first quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 3,639 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $886,000 after purchasing an additional 858 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in Illinois Tool Works in the 1st quarter worth about $143,000. Institutional investors own 79.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Illinois Tool Works alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ITW has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $205.00 to $203.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $250.00 to $227.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 13th. 3M restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Illinois Tool Works in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $240.00 to $236.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Illinois Tool Works has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $228.21.

Insider Buying and Selling

Illinois Tool Works Stock Performance

In other news, CAO Randall J. Scheuneman sold 5,425 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.23, for a total value of $1,297,822.75. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 8,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,121,970.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of ITW opened at $250.16 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The firm has a market cap of $76.02 billion, a PE ratio of 25.02, a P/E/G ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 1.10. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 12 month low of $173.52 and a 12 month high of $253.37. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $234.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $232.46.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $4.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.98 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 19.27% and a return on equity of 92.13%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.11 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Illinois Tool Works Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 13th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a $1.31 dividend. This represents a $5.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. Illinois Tool Works’s payout ratio is 52.40%.

Illinois Tool Works Profile

(Free Report)

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Illinois Tool Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illinois Tool Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.