AE Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stake in MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP)

AE Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP – Free Report) by 3.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 139,368 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,073 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in MP Materials were worth $3,929,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its position in MP Materials by 22.9% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 18,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,055,000 after acquiring an additional 3,430 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of MP Materials by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 45,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,576,000 after buying an additional 7,124 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in MP Materials by 53.4% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 41,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,374,000 after acquiring an additional 14,406 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of MP Materials by 8.9% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 84,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,817,000 after acquiring an additional 6,843 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of MP Materials by 29.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,398,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,898,000 after acquiring an additional 1,441,580 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.53% of the company’s stock.

Get MP Materials alerts:

Insider Activity at MP Materials

In related news, COO Michael Stuart Rosenthal acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $21.21 per share, for a total transaction of $212,100.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief operating officer now directly owns 24,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $519,135.96. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, COO Michael Stuart Rosenthal acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $21.21 per share, for a total transaction of $212,100.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief operating officer now owns 24,476 shares in the company, valued at $519,135.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO James H. Litinsky sold 647,832 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.70, for a total transaction of $14,057,954.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 624,931 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,561,002.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have purchased 26,000 shares of company stock worth $558,940 over the last 90 days. 33.87% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MP Materials Price Performance

Several equities analysts recently commented on MP shares. Northland Securities lowered shares of MP Materials from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. TheStreet downgraded MP Materials from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on MP Materials from $30.00 to $26.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. DA Davidson decreased their price target on MP Materials from $50.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on MP Materials from $35.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $39.00.

Shares of MP stock opened at $22.88 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 12.84 and a current ratio of 13.50. MP Materials Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $20.21 and a fifty-two week high of $40.12. The firm has a market cap of $4.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 2.70. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $21.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.61.

MP Materials (NYSE:MP – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.07. MP Materials had a return on equity of 20.17% and a net margin of 52.72%. The company had revenue of $95.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.89 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that MP Materials Corp. will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

MP Materials Profile

(Free Report)

MP Materials Corp., together with its subsidiaries, produces rare earth materials in the Western Hemisphere. The company owns and operates the Mountain Pass Rare Earth mine and processing facility in North America. It holds the mineral rights to the Mountain Pass mine and surrounding areas, as well as intellectual property rights related to the processing and development of rare earth minerals.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for MP Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MP Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.