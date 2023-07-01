AE Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – June (BATS:PJUN)

AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – June (BATS:PJUN – Free Report) by 30.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 120,520 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,043 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – June were worth $3,709,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – June during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – June by 36.4% in the 4th quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – June in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $70,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – June during the 4th quarter worth approximately $76,000. Finally, UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – June during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $90,000.

Get Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - June alerts:

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – June Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – June stock opened at $31.68 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $372.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.42 and a beta of 0.45. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.57.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – June Company Profile

The Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – New (PJUN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PJUN was launched on Jun 3, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PJUN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – June (BATS:PJUN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - June Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - June and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.