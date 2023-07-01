AE Wealth Management LLC Buys 18,660 Shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Free Report) by 60.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 49,391 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,660 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $4,138,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MCHP. Aviva PLC raised its stake in Microchip Technology by 21.0% during the 4th quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 316,258 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,718,000 after buying an additional 54,859 shares during the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S grew its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 84.7% in the fourth quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 21,887 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,538,000 after acquiring an additional 10,034 shares during the period. Independence Bank of Kentucky increased its position in Microchip Technology by 70.1% during the first quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 2,388 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $200,000 after acquiring an additional 984 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc lifted its holdings in Microchip Technology by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 144,752 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $10,169,000 after acquiring an additional 12,706 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 211,743 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $14,875,000 after purchasing an additional 3,581 shares during the period. 91.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Microchip Technology news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 2,470 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.32, for a total transaction of $193,450.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,004 shares in the company, valued at $2,506,553.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MCHP. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Microchip Technology in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Susquehanna dropped their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $95.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on Microchip Technology from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Microchip Technology from $100.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of Microchip Technology in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.00.

NASDAQ:MCHP opened at $89.59 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a 12 month low of $54.33 and a 12 month high of $90.05. The business’s 50-day moving average is $78.75 and its 200 day moving average is $78.53. The company has a market capitalization of $48.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.57.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.22 billion. Microchip Technology had a net margin of 26.52% and a return on equity of 51.12%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 5.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 22nd were given a dividend of $0.383 per share. This represents a $1.53 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%. This is a boost from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 19th. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.15%.

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded mixed-signal microprocessors; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

