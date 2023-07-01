AE Wealth Management LLC Buys 4,804 Shares of National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG)

AE Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG – Free Report) by 10.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 52,952 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,804 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in National Grid were worth $3,600,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commerce Bank raised its position in shares of National Grid by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 7,546 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $455,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its stake in shares of National Grid by 1,034.7% in the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 321,301 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $19,381,000 after buying an additional 292,984 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of National Grid by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 145,651 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,785,000 after buying an additional 9,521 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its holdings in shares of National Grid by 24.8% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 36,790 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,219,000 after acquiring an additional 7,310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI lifted its position in National Grid by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 47,403 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,218,000 after acquiring an additional 1,409 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 4.24% of the company’s stock.

Get National Grid alerts:

National Grid Stock Up 1.7 %

NYSE NGG opened at $67.33 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $69.34 and its 200-day moving average is $66.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. National Grid plc has a one year low of $47.22 and a one year high of $74.48.

National Grid Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be paid a $2.3458 dividend. This represents a yield of 4.5%. This is a boost from National Grid’s previous semi-annual dividend of $2.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on National Grid from GBX 1,150 ($14.62) to GBX 1,275 ($16.21) in a report on Monday, April 17th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on National Grid from GBX 1,250 ($15.89) to GBX 1,280 ($16.27) in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of National Grid in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of National Grid from GBX 1,080 ($13.73) to GBX 1,050 ($13.35) in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, National Grid has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,176.25.

National Grid Profile

(Free Report)

National Grid plc transmits and distributes electricity and gas. The company operates through UK Electricity Transmission, UK Electricity Distribution, UK Electricity System Operator, New England, New York, National Grid Ventures, and Other segments. The UK Electricity Transmission segment provides electricity transmission and construction work services in England and Wales.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NGG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for National Grid Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Grid and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.