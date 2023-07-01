AE Wealth Management LLC Cuts Holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated ETF – Quarterly (BATS:XDSQ)

AE Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated ETF – Quarterly (BATS:XDSQ – Free Report) by 3.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 131,370 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,237 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC owned 0.23% of Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated ETF – Quarterly worth $3,494,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. WealthPLAN Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated ETF – Quarterly during the 4th quarter worth $495,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated ETF – Quarterly by 28.3% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 21,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $512,000 after purchasing an additional 4,697 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated ETF – Quarterly during the first quarter valued at about $3,208,000.

Get Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated ETF - Quarterly alerts:

Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated ETF – Quarterly Stock Performance

Shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated ETF – Quarterly stock opened at $28.68 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $21.51 million, a P/E ratio of 17.97 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $27.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.12.

Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated ETF – Quarterly Company Profile

The Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated ETF – Quarterly (XDSQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust index. The fund aims for 2x the price return of the SPDR S&P 500 ETF (SPY), subject to an upside return cap over a three-month outcome period. XDSQ was launched on Apr 1, 2021 and is managed by Innovator.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XDSQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated ETF – Quarterly (BATS:XDSQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated ETF - Quarterly Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated ETF - Quarterly and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.