AE Wealth Management LLC Cuts Holdings in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC)

AE Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Free Report) by 7.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 50,721 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,055 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in W. P. Carey were worth $3,929,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in W. P. Carey in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new position in shares of W. P. Carey during the first quarter worth $488,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. purchased a new position in W. P. Carey in the first quarter valued at $1,016,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in W. P. Carey in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in W. P. Carey in the first quarter valued at $305,000. 63.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WPC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on W. P. Carey in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $74.00 target price on the stock. 92 Resources restated a “maintains” rating on shares of W. P. Carey in a research report on Monday, May 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of W. P. Carey in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities decreased their price objective on shares of W. P. Carey from $86.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $82.80.

W. P. Carey Stock Performance

Shares of W. P. Carey stock opened at $67.58 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.49. W. P. Carey Inc. has a 12 month low of $66.10 and a 12 month high of $89.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.98, a PEG ratio of 8.47 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.11 and a quick ratio of 0.11.

W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC – Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.12. W. P. Carey had a net margin of 47.26% and a return on equity of 8.47%. The business had revenue of $427.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $406.24 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.35 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that W. P. Carey Inc. will post 5.2 earnings per share for the current year.

W. P. Carey Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a $1.069 dividend. This is an increase from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. W. P. Carey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 119.94%.

Insider Transactions at W. P. Carey

In other news, Director Mark A. Alexander acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $72.48 per share, for a total transaction of $72,480.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,118 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,893,032.64. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.08% of the company’s stock.

W. P. Carey Profile

Celebrating its 50th anniversary, W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with an enterprise value of approximately $24 billion and a well-diversified portfolio of high-quality, operationally critical commercial real estate, which includes 1,449 net lease properties covering approximately 176 million square feet and a portfolio of 84 self-storage operating properties, as of December 31, 2022.

