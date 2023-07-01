AE Wealth Management LLC Cuts Stake in TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI)

AE Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI – Free Report) by 2.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 252,182 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 5,329 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in TechnipFMC were worth $3,442,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of TechnipFMC by 18.6% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 266,995 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,069,000 after acquiring an additional 41,955 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in TechnipFMC by 334.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 49,994 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $388,000 after purchasing an additional 38,477 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of TechnipFMC by 11.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,915,455 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $76,845,000 after buying an additional 1,029,472 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TechnipFMC in the first quarter valued at about $172,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of TechnipFMC by 93.5% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 258,480 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,989,000 after buying an additional 124,906 shares in the last quarter. 93.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on FTI. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of TechnipFMC from $19.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. BTIG Research increased their price target on TechnipFMC from $18.00 to $23.00 in a report on Monday, June 26th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on TechnipFMC in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $16.89.

Shares of FTI opened at $16.62 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $14.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.62. TechnipFMC plc has a 12-month low of $5.47 and a 12-month high of $16.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market cap of $7.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -166.20 and a beta of 1.75.

TechnipFMC plc engages in the oil and gas projects, technologies, and systems and services businesses in Europe, Central Asia, North and Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, and the Middle East. The Subsea segment engages in the design, engineering, procurement, manufacturing, fabrication, installation, and life of field services for subsea systems, subsea field infrastructure, and subsea pipe systems used in oil and gas production and transportation.

