AE Wealth Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY)

AE Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY – Free Report) by 15.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 43,970 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,295 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Sony Group were worth $3,986,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. RFP Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sony Group during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Sony Group by 116.4% during the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the period. Okabena Investment Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Sony Group during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in Sony Group in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Sony Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. 7.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Sony Group in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $110.00.

Sony Group Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of SONY opened at $90.04 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $111.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.06. Sony Group Co. has a fifty-two week low of $61.72 and a fifty-two week high of $100.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.62. The business has a 50-day moving average of $94.86 and a 200 day moving average of $88.90.

Sony Group (NYSE:SONY – Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $23.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.99 billion. Sony Group had a net margin of 8.08% and a return on equity of 13.43%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Sony Group Co. will post 5.53 EPS for the current year.

Sony Group Company Profile

Sony Group Corporation designs, develops, produces, and sells electronic equipment, instruments, and devices for the consumer, professional, and industrial markets in Japan, the United States, Europe, China, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company distributes software titles and add-on content through digital networks; network services related to game, video, and music content; and home and portable game consoles, packaged software, and peripheral devices.

