AE Wealth Management LLC Grows Position in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM)

AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM – Free Report) by 12.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 48,304 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,381 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Akamai Technologies were worth $3,782,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 0.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,936,754 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $1,440,680,000 after purchasing an additional 64,523 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,502,193 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $294,885,000 after acquiring an additional 42,525 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,723,940 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $229,628,000 after acquiring an additional 147,339 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,217,918 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $186,970,000 after purchasing an additional 64,041 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in Akamai Technologies by 84.3% in the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,310,113 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $110,443,000 after purchasing an additional 599,089 shares during the last quarter. 90.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Akamai Technologies Stock Performance

Akamai Technologies stock opened at $89.87 on Friday. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $70.65 and a fifty-two week high of $98.81. The company has a market capitalization of $13.68 billion, a PE ratio of 31.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $87.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $83.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 2.03.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Akamai Technologies ( NASDAQ:AKAM Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $916.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $912.13 million. Akamai Technologies had a return on equity of 14.63% and a net margin of 12.50%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.12 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on AKAM. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Akamai Technologies from $89.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Piper Jaffray Companies upgraded Akamai Technologies to an “overweight” rating and set a $93.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Piper Sandler upgraded Akamai Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $93.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Akamai Technologies from $100.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Akamai Technologies in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.06.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Akamai Technologies news, CEO F Thomson Leighton purchased 323 shares of Akamai Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $77.53 per share, for a total transaction of $25,042.19. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 85,069 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,595,399.57. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO F Thomson Leighton purchased 323 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $77.53 per share, for a total transaction of $25,042.19. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 85,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,595,399.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Paul C. Joseph sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.30, for a total value of $117,450.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 33,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,628,139.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 7,987 shares of company stock worth $675,939 and have sold 21,278 shares worth $1,890,358. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Akamai Technologies Company Profile

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for securing, delivering, and computing content, applications, and software over the internet in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud solutions to keep infrastructure, websites, applications, application programming interfaces, and users safe from various cyberattacks and online threats while enhancing performance.

