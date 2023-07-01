AE Wealth Management LLC Grows Position in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI)

AE Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI – Free Report) by 475.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 27,133 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,418 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Darden Restaurants were worth $4,210,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Darden Restaurants by 223.4% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,549,545 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $214,349,000 after buying an additional 1,070,472 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 15.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,757,686 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $727,311,000 after acquiring an additional 763,728 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 51.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,573,384 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $217,646,000 after acquiring an additional 532,340 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 33.5% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,572,849 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $209,110,000 after purchasing an additional 394,786 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Darden Restaurants by 2.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,373,923 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,911,012,000 after purchasing an additional 362,658 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.75% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Darden Restaurants

In other news, insider Melvin John Martin sold 5,301 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.43, for a total value of $855,740.43. Following the sale, the insider now owns 11,060 shares in the company, valued at $1,785,415.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Melvin John Martin sold 5,301 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.43, for a total value of $855,740.43. Following the sale, the insider now owns 11,060 shares in the company, valued at $1,785,415.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Eugene I. Lee, Jr. sold 31,818 shares of Darden Restaurants stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.29, for a total value of $5,100,107.22. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 199,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,034,918.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 56,663 shares of company stock worth $9,149,913. Company insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Darden Restaurants Trading Up 1.1 %

NYSE DRI opened at $167.10 on Friday. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a 12-month low of $111.78 and a 12-month high of $168.98. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $158.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $151.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market cap of $20.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.24.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI – Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.54 by $0.04. Darden Restaurants had a return on equity of 47.22% and a net margin of 9.36%. The company had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.24 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 8.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Darden Restaurants Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 10th will be given a dividend of $1.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 7th. This is a positive change from Darden Restaurants’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.21. This represents a $5.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.14%. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.50%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on DRI shares. TD Cowen reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $165.00 price target on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $175.00 price target on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. VNET Group reissued a “reiterates” rating on shares of Darden Restaurants in a report on Friday, June 16th. Wedbush upped their target price on Darden Restaurants from $175.00 to $178.00 in a report on Friday, June 23rd. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on Darden Restaurants from $170.00 to $185.00 in a report on Thursday, June 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.70.

Darden Restaurants Profile

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. It operates under Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, Yard House, The Capital Grille, Seasons 52, Bahama Breeze, Eddie V's Prime Seafood, and Capital Burger brands.

