AE Wealth Management LLC Has $3.37 Million Position in iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE)

AE Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE – Free Report) by 51.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 76,958 shares of the company’s stock after selling 82,837 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Energy ETF were worth $3,367,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IYE. IFG Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 7,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp raised its stake in iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 42,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,968,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 63,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,957,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 4,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Family Firm Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Family Firm Inc. now owns 15,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $727,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IYE opened at $42.84 on Friday. iShares U.S. Energy ETF has a one year low of $34.94 and a one year high of $50.75. The company has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.07 and a beta of 1.37. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.25.

iShares U.S. Energy ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Energy Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Oil & Gas Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the oil and gas sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as oil and gas producers, and oil equipment, services and distribution.

