AE Wealth Management LLC Has $3.51 Million Stake in Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX)

AE Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX – Free Report) by 28.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 101,738 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,683 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Mplx were worth $3,505,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Mplx during the first quarter worth $126,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Mplx by 15.2% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 27,907 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $926,000 after purchasing an additional 3,691 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in Mplx by 49.5% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 12,826 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $426,000 after purchasing an additional 4,247 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new position in Mplx in the first quarter valued at $205,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in Mplx by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 9,688 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $321,000 after buying an additional 1,248 shares during the last quarter. 22.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mplx Stock Performance

Shares of MPLX stock opened at $33.94 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $33.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.75 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.53. Mplx Lp has a 52 week low of $27.50 and a 52 week high of $35.37. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.05.

Mplx Announces Dividend

Mplx ( NYSE:MPLX Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.60 billion. Mplx had a return on equity of 30.74% and a net margin of 34.67%. The business’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.78 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Mplx Lp will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 5th were given a dividend of $0.775 per share. This represents a $3.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 4th. Mplx’s payout ratio is 79.90%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Mplx from $41.00 to $42.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Raymond James decreased their price target on Mplx from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 21st. StockNews.com upgraded Mplx from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Mplx from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Mplx from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $37.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.60.

Mplx Profile

MPLX LP owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure and logistics assets primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Logistics and Storage, and Gathering and Processing. The company is involved in the gathering, processing, and transportation of natural gas; gathering, transportation, fractionation, exchange, storage, and marketing of natural gas liquids; gathering, storage, transportation, and distribution of crude oil and refined products, as well as other hydrocarbon-based products; and sale of residue gas and condensate.

