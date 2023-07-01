AE Wealth Management LLC Has $3.61 Million Position in FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC)

AE Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC – Free Report) by 11.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 29,574 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 3,723 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in FMC were worth $3,612,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of FMC by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,253,322 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,506,576,000 after buying an additional 99,473 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of FMC by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,561,614 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,222,062,000 after purchasing an additional 209,813 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of FMC by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,085,382 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $326,126,000 after purchasing an additional 386,465 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in FMC by 80.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,557,733 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $319,205,000 after purchasing an additional 1,142,531 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in FMC by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,554,751 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $318,254,000 after buying an additional 40,964 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.95% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Mark Douglas bought 4,121 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $115.53 per share, for a total transaction of $476,099.13. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 41,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,814,366.16. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on FMC from $148.00 to $142.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on FMC in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Redburn Partners raised shares of FMC from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of FMC from $150.00 to $147.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on FMC from $140.00 to $136.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, FMC has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.75.

Shares of NYSE:FMC opened at $104.34 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $109.37 and its 200-day moving average is $119.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.05 billion, a PE ratio of 18.21, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.82. FMC Co. has a 1-year low of $98.24 and a 1-year high of $134.38.

FMC (NYSE:FMC – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. FMC had a net margin of 12.51% and a return on equity of 27.91%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.88 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that FMC Co. will post 7.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. FMC’s dividend payout ratio is 40.49%.

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, and professional pest and turf management products. It develops, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals that include insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides; and biologicals, crop nutrition, and seed treatment products, which are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

