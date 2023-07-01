AE Wealth Management LLC Has $3.69 Million Holdings in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

AE Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) by 7.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 16,436 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 1,311 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $3,694,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $498,336,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 50.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,180,068 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,229,386,000 after acquiring an additional 1,747,586 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 17.4% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,960,923 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,364,025,000 after acquiring an additional 1,475,366 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 36.5% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,753,330 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $653,448,000 after purchasing an additional 735,528 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 321.5% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 864,509 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $205,345,000 after purchasing an additional 659,416 shares in the last quarter. 75.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sherwin-Williams Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE SHW opened at $265.52 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.03. The company has a market cap of $68.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.07. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 52 week low of $195.24 and a 52 week high of $266.51. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $237.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $233.27.

Sherwin-Williams Announces Dividend

Sherwin-Williams ( NYSE:SHW Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $5.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.14 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 9.41% and a return on equity of 86.29%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.61 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 8.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, May 19th were given a $0.605 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.69%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on SHW. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $269.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Sherwin-Williams from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $240.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on Sherwin-Williams in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $220.00 to $240.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $283.00 price objective for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $261.84.

Sherwin-Williams Profile

(Free Report)

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

