AE Wealth Management LLC Has $3.70 Million Stock Holdings in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report) by 15.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,098 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,729 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $3,698,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in BX. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Blackstone in the 4th quarter worth approximately $510,355,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Blackstone by 96,256.0% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,790,996 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $429,634,000 after purchasing an additional 5,784,986 shares during the last quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC grew its stake in Blackstone by 6,039.5% in the fourth quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC now owns 4,231,358 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $880,000 after purchasing an additional 4,162,438 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Blackstone by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,495,670 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,668,954,000 after purchasing an additional 798,734 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Temasek Holdings Private Ltd grew its stake in shares of Blackstone by 3,214.1% in the 3rd quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd now owns 753,130 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $63,037,000 after buying an additional 730,405 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.65% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Joseph Baratta sold 85,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.32, for a total transaction of $7,337,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,145,448 shares in the company, valued at approximately $98,875,071.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 180,000 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.63, for a total value of $5,513,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 8,812,747 shares in the company, valued at $269,934,440.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph Baratta sold 85,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.32, for a total value of $7,337,200.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,145,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $98,875,071.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 117,282 shares of company stock worth $646,274 and sold 3,430,100 shares worth $43,380,183. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Blackstone Stock Up 0.2 %

Several analysts have commented on BX shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of Blackstone from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Bank of America raised their target price on Blackstone from $98.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on Blackstone in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Blackstone from $74.00 to $70.50 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $102.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $102.70.

NYSE BX opened at $92.97 on Friday. Blackstone Inc. has a twelve month low of $71.72 and a twelve month high of $110.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market cap of $65.65 billion, a PE ratio of 113.38, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.50. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $86.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $86.13.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The asset manager reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97. Blackstone had a return on equity of 18.51% and a net margin of 12.92%. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.55 earnings per share. Blackstone’s quarterly revenue was down 73.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Blackstone Inc. will post 4.3 EPS for the current year.

Blackstone Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 8th. Investors of record on Monday, May 1st were given a $0.82 dividend. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 28th. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 400.00%.

Blackstone Company Profile

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

Featured Articles

